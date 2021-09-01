How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will look to get some revenge on the Rays in Wednesday's matchup.

The race in the American League East division has been intense all season long. With that being said, the Tampa Bay Rays are starting to pull away from the pack late in the season. As of right now, they are eight games ahead of the New York Yankees and now 10 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the division lead.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

TV Channel: NESN

Speaking of the Red Sox, they are fighting for their playoff lives right now. In the wild-card chase, Boston is just one game ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second spot. After losing the first two games of their current series with the Rays, the Red Sox need to get back in the win column.

On Wednesday night, the Red Sox and Rays will play their third game of a four-game series.

So far in this series, the Rays have taken two wins by final scores of 6-1 and 8-5, respectively. Yesterday in its 8-5 win over the Red Sox, Tampa Bay was led by first baseman Yandy Diaz, who drove in two runs. For the Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run of the year and racked up two RBIs in the loss.

With a big win needed in this matchup, the Red Sox will turn to superstar pitcher Chris Sale. He has made a strong comeback from injury, compiling a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.35 ERA. Sale is the guy Boston wants on the mound when they need wins the most.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, will be starting Drew Rasmussen on the mound. He has a 1-0 record and 3.09 ERA coming into this matchup.

Make sure to tune into this game as the Red Sox fight to stay ahead of the A's in the wild-card race. The Rays will look to extend their AL East lead even more and in the process give their division rivals a major setback.

