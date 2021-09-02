How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox will look to beat the Rays for the second consecutive day on Thursday as they look to climb back into the AL East division race.

Coming into their current four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox had a chance to make up some ground in the American League East division race. Unfortunately, they dropped the first two games of the series before winning the third game Wednesday. Now, they will simply look to tie up the series Thursday in the series finale.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

TV Channel: NESN

In yesterday's big 3-2 win, the Red Sox were led by catcher Christian Vázquez, who came through with his sixth home run of the year and two RBIs. On the other side of the diamond, the Rays were led by shortstop Wander Franco, who cranked a two-run home run in the losing effort.

With a big game on the line as the Red Sox look to pick up a second consecutive big win, the Rays will do their best to extend their lead in the division.

Boston is currently nine games behind the Rays in the AL East race. As for the wild card race, they are now two games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second spot. Needless to say, this is a big game for them.

For the Rays, Shane McClanahan will get the start on the mound. He has put together a 9-4 record to go along with a 3.59 ERA so far this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez will be getting the start for the Red Sox. Heading into this game, he holds a 10-7 record and a 5.12 ERA.

Make sure to tune in as these two divisional rivals go head-to-head in the final game of their series. The Red Sox need a win to bolster their wild card hopes, while the Rays will look to extend their lead at the top of the division and deal a blow to their bitter rivals.

