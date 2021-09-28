How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox look to maintain their advantage in the AL wild-card race as they start a series Tuesday against the Orioles.
Author:

No team wants to be swept in a series, but the Red Sox picked a worse time than most to suffer a sweep at the hands of their heated rivals. The Yankees won all three games of their weekend series against the Red Sox to take the lead for the first American League wild card.

Boston will look to keep pace in its race with New York and also will look to fend off the Blue Jays and Mariners for the second wild card. The Red Sox hold a one-game lead on Toronto and a 1.5-game lead on Seattle.

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Red Sox vs. Orioles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox are starting a series against the Orioles, who have the worst record in the American League. The Red Sox have a 12-4 record against the Orioles this season.

Baltimore does feature a dynamic outfielder in Cedric Mullins. Before the season, he was a switch hitter but converted to a full-time lefty this season. He has become the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season.

The Red Sox will start their ace Chris Sale on the mound Tuesday. He's been phenomenal since returning from Tommy John surgery in August, going 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA. The Orioles will counter with lefty Bruce Zimmerman, who is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16840898
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UMass at Yale in NCAA Men's Soccer

1 minute ago
USATSI_15924963
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Flyers

1 minute ago
USATSI_16050470
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Rangers

1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in NCAA Men's Soccer

1 minute ago
USATSI_16452240
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Braves

6 minutes ago
USATSI_16835028
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

31 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy