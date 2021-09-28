How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox look to maintain their advantage in the AL wild-card race as they start a series Tuesday against the Orioles.

No team wants to be swept in a series, but the Red Sox picked a worse time than most to suffer a sweep at the hands of their heated rivals. The Yankees won all three games of their weekend series against the Red Sox to take the lead for the first American League wild card.

Boston will look to keep pace in its race with New York and also will look to fend off the Blue Jays and Mariners for the second wild card. The Red Sox hold a one-game lead on Toronto and a 1.5-game lead on Seattle.

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox are starting a series against the Orioles, who have the worst record in the American League. The Red Sox have a 12-4 record against the Orioles this season.

Baltimore does feature a dynamic outfielder in Cedric Mullins. Before the season, he was a switch hitter but converted to a full-time lefty this season. He has become the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season.

The Red Sox will start their ace Chris Sale on the mound Tuesday. He's been phenomenal since returning from Tommy John surgery in August, going 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA. The Orioles will counter with lefty Bruce Zimmerman, who is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA.

