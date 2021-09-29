How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Red Sox face a huge matchup against the Orioles on Wednesday night, currently holding a 1/2 game lead over the Mariners for the second AL wild-card spot.

The 2021 MLB regular season is coming to a close, and there are quite a few teams fighting to get into the postseason.

One of those teams is the Red Sox, who face a huge matchup with the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

How to Watch: Red Sox at Orioles

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Red Sox at Orioles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Red Sox are just 1/2 a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the second AL wild-card spot. A loss to the bottom dwellers of the AL East could very well put them on the outside looking in.

In Tuesday's matchup between these two teams, the Orioles were able to play the role of spoiler beautifully, getting a 4-2 win over the Red Sox. Baltimore was led by first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who hit his 32nd home run of the year. Boston saw Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber both hit solo home runs in the loss.

Boston is in as close to a must-win scenario as it can possibly get without it being an elimination game.

With a huge game on the line, the Red Sox are scheduled to start Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 3.88 ERA). For the Orioles, Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66 ERA) will get the starting nod.

Regional restrictions may apply.