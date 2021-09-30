How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Red Sox fighting to remain in the postseason picture, they take on the Orioles in a key Thursday night matchup.
Author:

The Boston Red Sox are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the final four games of the 2021 MLB regular season. As of right now, they are just half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners and one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second AL wild card.

How to Watch: Red Sox at Orioles

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Red Sox at Orioles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this current series, the Red Sox lost Game 1 and won Game 2. They cannot afford to take another loss against the Orioles. Baltimore, on the other hand, would love nothing more than to spoil the Red Sox's quest for a postseason berth.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox were able to pull off a 6-0 victory over the Orioles. They were led by J.D. Martinez, who hit his 28th home run of the season to go along with three RBIs.

Boston has four games remaining on its schedule. Tonight, it plays the Orioles and then will end the year with a three-game series on the road against the Washington Nationals. The Red Sox cannot afford to lose any of those four games.

With a huge game on the line, the Red Sox are set to start Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.52 ERA). The Orioles will roll with Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.61 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
