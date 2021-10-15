    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Red Sox and Astros face off Friday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.
    Author:

    The Red Sox and Astros will begin the ALCS on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.

    The Red Sox beat the Rays and the Astros beat the White Sox in their respective divisional series to reach the league championship series.

    How to Watch: Red Sox at Astros

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Red Sox at Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston won Game 4 against Tampa Bay to take home the series win. The Red Sox sport a great pitching staff and an offense capable of putting up runs in bunches.

    The Astros have been hitting the ball extremely well entering the series against Boston and feature a strong pitching staff of their own, though they will be without ace Lance McCullers Jr., who was left off the roster for the ALCS due to injury.

    The Red Sox are set to start Chris Sale on the mound in the series opener. For the Astros, Framber Valdez will get the starting nod. These two pitchers are both capable of shutdown performances, so the offenses will need to come ready to play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

