How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners

Two teams in the thick of the American League wild card race face off Monday as the the Red Sox and Mariners open a three-game series.

The Red Sox and Mariners remain in the thick of the hunt for the American League wild card as the end of the season approaches.

The Blue Jays have lost just one game in September and as a result have moved into a tie with the Red Sox in the wild card race. The Yankees are 0.5 games back, while the Mariners and Athletics sit three games behind the leaders.

If Seattle can catch up, it will clinch its first postseason appearance in 20 years. The team last made the playoffs after its historic 116-win season in 2001.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

You can live stream Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox have a .275 team batting average in their last 10 games but are just 5-5 in that span. Eduardo Rodríguez (5.15 ERA) will start Monday's series opener for Boston as the team looks to heat up.

The Mariners will start Logan Gilbert (5.10 ERA) as they try to gain ground on the Red Sox. Since general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais joined forces in 2016, their teams have come close to reaching the postseason, but their rebuild has not yet paid off.

The Mariners have reshaped their farm system after trading Nelson Cruz, James Paxton and Robinson Canó, and this year could offer a sneak peek of a bright future if their prospects pan out.

If Seattle wants to reach the playoffs this season, though, it will need to make a run soon. Their schedule does not get any easier down the stretch, and a series with fellow wild card contender Oakland looms.

Regional restrictions may apply.