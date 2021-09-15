How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

The rubber match of this series is set to be a great one as both the Sox and Mariners battle it out in a crowded AL wild card race.

To start the season, the Mariners weren't considered a favorite to make the postseason.

While Seattle isn't guaranteed anything, no one expected the team to do well, and look at it now. The Red Sox had better odds to make the playoffs at nearly 40% to start the season but the Yankees were projected to run away with the division.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Now all three of them are duking it out for a wild card spot. and not much has changed after the Sox and Mariners split the first two games of this series. The Kyle Schwarber trade has paid off in dividends for the Sox. He's hitting .278 which is a 20-point jump from his earlier stint with the Nationals this year.

Not everything was looking rosy in Game 1 of this series for Schwarber though. He made a costly error late in that game that led to three unearned runs. Thankfully for everyone in Boston, Schwarber got the opportunity to rectify his mistake by hitting a three-run double late to rally the Sox to a convincing win in Game 2.

That win set up a three-way tie for the first wild card spot between three AL East teams in the Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays. This rubber match for the Mariners is imperative as they sit two games back now of a wild card spot.

The Sox are starting Tanner Houck, who has been called up and down from the minors this year and hasn't earned a win on the season, but his 3.54 ERA gives them a chance. Marco Gonzales will be going for the Mariners, but Seattle will have to rely on Kyle Seager and the bats to keep pace in this wild card race.

