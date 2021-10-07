Two of the best in the AL East face off in the AL Division Series, as the Tampa Bay Rays start their journey to get back to the World Series. Can Boston foil their plans?

The Red Sox took down the Yankees to advance to play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays:

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Hopefully one day this Tampa team gets their stadium situation figured out and doesn't split half their games in Montreal, because this fan base is truly watching one of the best run teams in all of baseball. Starting pitcher for Game 1 of the ALDS Shane McClanahan is a great personification of that. He became the first pitcher ever to make an MLB debut in a postseason game.

He followed that up tremendously by going 10-6 this season with a 3.43 ERA in a 123.1 innings. Now he is pitching the opening playoff game as the Rays try to make it back to the World Series. They seem immune to losing big talent, as they develop players better than anybody in baseball.

They'll be taking on a Boston team that is no pushover though. Even though the Rays won the regular season series 11-8, the Sox were leading the AL East most of the season, and this Sox team is running off momentum. They'll also have J.D. Martinez on the ALDS roster after he was left out of the wild-card game with a sprained ankle in the regular season finale.

They will start Eduardo Rodríguez who had a nice bounce back season going 13-8 with 185 strikeouts in 157.2 innings after he contracted COVID-19 and had a heart condition in 2020. These teams are built very differently, but fans will be treated to an outstanding opening series against two AL East titans.