    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Boston Red Sox try to bounce back in the ALDS after a dominant victory by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1.
    Randy Arozarena is a national baseball treasure. He's likely to win the AL Rookie of the Year award with a 20 HR/20 SB season, and still there are not enough superlatives to explain how much magic he brings to October baseball. 

    Last year he hit the most home runs ever in a postseason, earned the most hits by a rookie in a postseason and was named ALCS MVP. 

    How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Rays

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:02 p.m. ET

    TV: FS1

    Live stream the Red Sox vs. Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If that wasn't enough, what he did in Game 1 of this ALDS against the Boston Red Sox will be added to the top of his incredible postseason highlight reel. He reached base three times and hit another mammoth homer, but none of that matched his exhilarating steal of home. He timed it perfectly against reliever Josh Taylor with the Red Sox in a deep shift. That put an exclamation point on the Rays dominant 5-0 victory. 

    The Sox have the remedy to get back in this series, starting their ace Chris Sale, who has been excellent in his return from Tommy John surgery in August. 

    None of that matters, though, if Boston can't score, and the team will need to tap in more to its most valuable bats in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. That's especially because J.D. Martinez was not in the lineup in Game 1 even though he was included on the ALDS roster. 

    The Rays are the best team in the AL East for a reason, but the Sox have the resources to make this a close series. 

