How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Red Sox fighting for their playoff lives, they will take on the Nationals in a Friday night interleague showdown.
Author:

With the Red Sox loss Thursday against the Orioles, who hold the worst record in the American League, Boston fell to a tie with the Mariners for the second wild card in the AL entering the final weekend of the regular season.

The Red Sox will visit the Nationals starting Friday as they fight to claim that final spot in the postseason.

How to Watch: Red Sox at Nationals

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: NESN

Live stream Red Sox at Nationals on fuboTV:

For most of the season, the Red Sox have been firmly in the playoff picture, but a rough finish to the season means this final series will be the deciding factor for Boston.

The Mariners are set for a three-game series at home against the Angels. The Blue Jays, who sit just one game behind the Red Sox and Mariners, have a three-game series at home against the Orioles. None of the three teams is facing a playoff team.

In Friday's series opener, the Red Sox will start Eduardo Rodríguez (11-8, 4.93 ERA). The Nationals will start Josh Rogers (2-1, 2.73 ERA).

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
