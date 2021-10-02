How to Watch Red Sox at Nationals

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox look to keep their lead in the race for the second AL wild card as they take on the Nationals in a key Saturday afternoon matchup.
Author:

The Red Sox are looking to hold onto their lead in for the second AL wild card as they face the Nationals in their penultimate game of the season Saturday.

After Boston beat the Nationals and the Mariners lost to the Angels yesterday, the magic number for the Red Sox sits at two. They could inch closer with another win against Washington.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Red Sox at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Friday's contest, the Red Sox earned a 4–2 win. They were led by outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who hit his 31st home run of the season and drove in three runs. Washington's Alcides Escobar and Jordy Mercer each hit solo home runs in the loss.

The Nationals traded superstar pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star Trea Turner to the Dodgers over the summer, but Washington still has talent to build around, including NL MVP candidate Juan Soto.

The Red Sox are a game ahead of the Mariners for the second wild-card spot and are one game behind the Yankees for the first wild-card spot.

For Saturday's game, the Red Sox have not announced their starting pitcher. The Nationals will start Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

