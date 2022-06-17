How to Watch Braves at Cubs

The Braves go for their 15th straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs

The Braves have been red-hot and it has helped them climb back into the thick of the NL East standings.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Braves have reeled off 14 straight wins and are now just four and a half games back of the first-place Mets. When the Braves started this run they were just 23-27, but they are now a season-high 10 games over .500.

Friday they will look to stay hot when they begin a series with a Cubs team that has lost 10 games in a row.

The Cubs have really been struggling and are coming off back-to-back sweeps at the hands of the Yankees and Padres. They also lost the last two games of their series with the Cardinals and lost a single game at Baltimore.

It has been a tough stretch that has seen their relief pitching really struggle and their offense continues to have trouble scoring runs.

It doesn't get any easier this weekend as they play the hottest team in baseball in a three-game series.

