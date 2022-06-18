How to Watch Braves at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their second straight win on Saturday when they host Atlanta at Wrigley Field

The Cubs snapped their 10-game losing streak on Friday when they shut out the streaking Braves 1-0.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Braves were on a 14-game winning streak, but the Cubs silenced their bats and got a sac fly in the eighth inning to get the win.

The Cubs pitchers had been struggling coming into the game on Friday, but they were able to put together one of their best performances of the year to get the much-needed win.

Saturday the Cubs will now look to win their second straight as they try and clinch a series win against the Braves.

Atlanta had been the hottest team in baseball, winning 14 straight, but was stymied by the Cubs pitching on Friday.

Saturday they will look to bounce back and even the series with the Cubs when they send Kyle Wright to the mound.

Wright has been really good this year going 7-3 with a 2.57 ERA. The Braves have won his last three starts and will look to make it four in a row on Saturday.

