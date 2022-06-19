How to Watch Braves at Cubs

The Cubs go for the three-game sweep of the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field

The Cubs came into their series with the Braves on a 10-game losing streak, but they snapped that streak on Friday in a 1-0 win and then followed it up with a 6-3 win on Saturday.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs now are in a position to sweep a Braves team that came in on a 14-game winning streak.

The two teams were going in completely opposite directions, but the Cubs have found a way to win both games and are now going for their third straight win.

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound looking to get that sweep. Hendricks has struggled this year but is coming off a start where he didn't give up a run to the Padres.

The Braves will counter with Ian Anderson as they look to avoid a surprising sweep at the hands of the Cubs.

Anderson is 5-3 on the year and the Braves have won his last four starts, but he does have a gaudy 4.81 ERA on the season.

