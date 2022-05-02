How to Watch Braves at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday when they travel to New York for the first of a four-game series with the Mets.

The Braves continue their seven-game road trip on Monday when they open a series against the division rival Mets.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Atlanta Braves at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Braves are fresh off losing their last two games against the Rangers and are just 10-13 on the season.

Atlanta won the opener in Texas, 6-3, but then lost the next two games, including a 7-3 loss on Sunday to the Rangers. 

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound looking to get a win in the first game of the year against the Mets. Fried has won his last two starts, allowing just one run in 13 innings pitched.

The Mets will counter with Chris Bassitt in the opener. Bassitt is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

Bassitt will look to help the Mets win their second straight game and eighth in the last 11 games. The Mets are currently 16-7 on the year and in first place in the NL East, three games ahead of the Marlins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

