How to Watch Braves at Mets

The Mets go for their third win in a row on Wednesday when they play the Braves in the finale of a four-game set.

The Mets shook off a loss in the opener of their series with the Braves on Monday to sweep a doubleheader on Tuesday.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

New York fended off a Braves comeback in the first game, winning 5-4 before then shitting out Atlanta in the second game 3-0 to improve to 18-8 on the year.

It was a huge day for the Mets who are now 4.5 games up on the Marlins for first place in the NL East.

On Wednesday, they will look to secure the series win as they send Tylor Megill to the mound. Megill has pitched well this year, giving up just six total runs in five starts.

The Braves will counter with Ian Anderson as they try and earn a split of the four-game series.

Anderson is 2-1 on the year with a 4.66 ERA. He pitched well in his last start, going 6.0 innings and giving up just two runs in the Braves 6-3 win over the Rangers last Friday.

