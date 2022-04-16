How to Watch Braves at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego hosts the Atlanta Braves in the third game of this four game set.

So far the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres have split this four-game series. These are two very evenly matched teams and both have high expectations to make it to the playoffs. They play in prime time for Games 3 and 4 so this is one you won't want to miss. The Padres got off to an incredibly hot start in the first game where they beat the Braves 12-1. Atlanta was able to forget that game quickly fortunately enough for them. It helped lead them to 5-2 victory the very next night. 

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

You can stream the Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First of all, starter Kyle Wright righted the ship by going five innings and only gave up two runs. This game was deadlocked at two for most of the game until Adam Duvall changed all that in the eighth and ninth innings. With two on in the eighth, Duvall doubled and then he tacked on one more in the ninth when he came home after a wild pitch. 

The Braves will try to get back to .500 with a win here today and they have just the guy starting on the mound to do it. Ian Anderson was an important piece to their rotation that won the World Series. He will need to bounce back from his first start of the season against Cincinnati though. He only pitched 2.2 innings and gave up five runs. San Diego will like to take advantage and they will counter with Nick Martinez. He pitched great in his season debut going five innings and only giving up one run in a win against the Giants. The Padres will look at avoiding dropping to .500 in this one. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FS1
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
