How to Watch Braves at Rockies

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for the rare four-game road sweep in the finale game of this series against the Rockies on Sunday.

If you casually looked at the score of the third game between the Braves and Rockies, you might flippantly think that it was a pretty lopsided game. The Braves won 6-2 for their third win of the series. They'll go for the sweep today. But the last two games have gone to extra innings. Last night, Atlanta and Colorado went into extras tied at one run apiece. The Braves went ahead in the 10th but the Rockies were able to come right back and tie it. Then, the Braves took over. 

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Atlanta got things going with a couple of doubles by Marcell Ozuna and William Contreras and then Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer to put the nail in the coffin. The last two games there have been a combined two runs going into extra innings between these two. 

That rarely if ever happens one mile high in Denver. Considering the three Rockies games before, the scores looked like football scores. You never know what you're going to get at Coors Field. 

The Braves will go for the sweep starting World Series vet Charlie Morton. He is still finding his footing this season with a 3-3 record and 5.47 ERA. The Rockies will start Ryan Feltner, who has only pitched 17-and-one-third innings but he's 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

Can the Rockies salvage a game at home? 

