Athletics vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to snap a six-game losing streak on Tuesday in the first game of a two-game set with the Braves.

The Athletics begin a nine-game road trip on Tuesday, looking to get back in the win column. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 7;20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV:

The Athletics just finished a 10-game home stand in which they went 1-9 and lost their last six games.

It has been a tough stretch for the A's as the offense has struggled to score runs. They have scored just 10 total runs in their last six games and will need to pick it up as they start their road trip.

Tuesday, they will send Cole Irvin to the mound looking to start their trip off with a win. Irvin has pitched well, as he has compiled a 2.96 ERA, but he is just 2-2 on the season.

The Braves will counter with Kyle Wright. Wright has been very good this year as he is 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA. In his last start, he went six strong innings, giving up no runs in a 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Braves hope they can get another good outing out of Wright as they go for their sixth straight win and continue to try and climb up the NL East standings.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
