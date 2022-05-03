Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for their second straight win against the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Braves snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday when they knocked off the division-rival Mets 5-2.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Atlanta Braves at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta had to battle back from a 2-0 deficit but took the lead in the sixth when it scored two runs. The Braves added two more in the eighth to give them some breathing room.

They will look to do it again on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The two teams are making up a game from April 4, in what could be a good day for the Braves if they could get a couple of wins.

The Mets will be looking to get back in the win column after taking a loss in the series opener.

The loss was the sixth straight game that the Mets alternated wins and losses, but they are still 16-8 on the season and in first place in the NL East. They still lead the Marlins by three-game and the Braves by five and Tuesday, they will look to keep that lead with a couple of wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

