How to Watch Braves vs. Padres

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves look for their third straight win when they play the series finale against the Padres on Sunday.

After a 12-1 blowout by the San Diego Padres in the first game of this series, the Atlanta Braves have taken the next two games, both by a score of 5-2. Now the Padres will try to avoid three straight losses as they play the final game of this four-game series.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last two wins by Atlanta has evened both teams records at 5-5. The most recent win by the Braves came via the arm of Ian Anderson. He went 5.2 innings and only gave up one run, while striking out seven. The Braves hit three home runs, including one by Matt Olson. 

Olson went 3-for-4 on the day, including a home run. He's off to a fast start with his new team after coming over from Oakland. The first baseman is hitting .412 despite the pressure of replacing Freddie Freeman. 

The Padres have all the talent and expectations they did last year, but a veteran coaching staff led by Bob Melvin should help them right the ship in the face of crisis. To do that in this series the team will rely on Yu Darvish. While he didn't give up any runs in six innings in his first start against Arizona, his last start against the Giants couldn't have got much worse. 

Darvish gave up nine runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings against the Giants. A very short memory for Darvish will be the best medicine for the Padres to tie this series up. Bryce Elder will start for the Braves. He got a win in his debut, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up only three runs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
