How to Watch Braves at Rockies

The Braves go to Denver for a four-game series with the Rockies in this intriguing MLB National League matchup on Thursday.

The Rockies played a doubleheader against the Marlins yesterday and it was truly one of the most offensive days of baseball you'll see all year. In one day, the Rockies gave up 26 runs. Somehow, they came away with a win in the doubleheader and a series win. The Rockies won the first game pretty handily before there was a rain delay for the second game.

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The first game of the doubleheader was then made up the next afternoon where the Rockies lost 14-1. Colorado proved that the debacle didn't deter it at least offensively as it won in extras 13-12.

That win was much in part to second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who hit three homers last night, including the two-run walk-off home run. The Marlins scored in the top of the 1-th but Rodgers bailed the Rockies out in the bottom of the inning to secure the series victory.

They'll start a four-game series against the Braves tonight as Atlanta is coming off a 1-2 series loss against Arizona. Atlanta isn't having the start that many expected after winning the World Series last year. With a series sweep, the Braves will have a chance to get back to over .500, though. The first pitcher the Braves will start to do that will be Ian Anderson he is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA. The Rockies will start Austin Gomber for the series opener who is 2-5 with a 5.51 ERA.

Expect another high-scoring affair this evening.

