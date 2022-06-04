How to Watch Braves at Rockies

The Braves take on the Rockies in the third of their four-game series in Colorado on Saturday in this exciting matchup.

The Braves are trying to claw back to .500 on Saturday and get a win against a struggling Rockies team.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Braves haven't been over .500 since starting 2-1 and are trying to get over their horrible start to the year.

It wasn't the way they were hoping to begin the year after winning the World Series last year, but they are starting to play better and hope to get another win on Saturday.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound in game three. Strider has been decent this year, going 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA, but has started just one game.

The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland. It has not been the type of year for Freeland that Colorado had hoped for so far. Freeland is just 1-5 with a 4.96 ERA.

In his last start, he went just five-and-two-thirds innings and gave up five runs in a loss to the Nationals.

The Rockies will need him to be much better on Saturday if they want to get a win against the defending World Series champs.

Regional restrictions may apply.