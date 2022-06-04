Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves take on the Rockies in the third of their four-game series in Colorado on Saturday in this exciting matchup.

The Braves are trying to claw back to .500 on Saturday and get a win against a struggling Rockies team.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Braves haven't been over .500 since starting 2-1 and are trying to get over their horrible start to the year.

It wasn't the way they were hoping to begin the year after winning the World Series last year, but they are starting to play better and hope to get another win on Saturday.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound in game three. Strider has been decent this year, going 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA, but has started just one game.

The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland. It has not been the type of year for Freeland that Colorado had hoped for so far. Freeland is just 1-5 with a 4.96 ERA.

In his last start, he went just five-and-two-thirds innings and gave up five runs in a loss to the Nationals.

The Rockies will need him to be much better on Saturday if they want to get a win against the defending World Series champs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18439060
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
USATSI_18444237
IFL Football

How to Watch Arizona Rattlers at Bay Area Panthers

By Brandon Rush59 seconds ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs Haney

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman in Boxing

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
imago1010602877h
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New Mexico United at Orange County SC

By Rafael Urbina59 seconds ago
USATSI_17309572
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Playoffs: Zappers vs SB Stars

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy