How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

The Cubs go for a three-game sweep of the rival Brewers when they play the finale on Sunday afternoon

The Cubs picked up their second straight win to start the year on Saturday when they beat the Brewers 9-0. Chicago won the season opener on Thursday 5-4 and then Friday's game was postponed due to weather.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs took advantage of Brandon Woodruff's wildness in the first inning scoring three runs on just one hit, three walks and a hit batter and they never looked back.

Seiya Suzuki got his first RBI in the major leagues when he hit a sacrifice fly in the first and then would drive in two more to help lead the Cubs to the win.

The game did get a little testy at the end when Andrew McCutchen was hit with a pitch and the benches cleared. McCutchen was one of five players to get hit by a pitch in the game and he didn't take too kindly to it.

The Brewers are now looking to avoid the sweep and will send Freddy Peralta to the mound.

Peralta was great last year going 10-5 with a sparkling 2.81 ERA. He pitched against the Cubs five times last year and the Brewers won all five of those games. Sunday they hope that trend continues as they try and salvage a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.