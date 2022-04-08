How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

The Cubs go for their second straight win to start the year when they host the Brewers for the second of a four-game set on Friday

The Cubs drew first blood on Thursday when they took down the reigning NL Central champ Brewers 5-4.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs faced last year's Cy Young award winner and scored three runs against him including the first home run of the year by Nice Hoerner. Hoerner didn't hit a home run last year but put the Cubs ahead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Brewers would tie the game in the top of the seventh, but a two-run double by Ian Happ in the bottom of the seventh would put the Cubs ahead to stay.

Friday afternoon the Cubs will look to make it two in a row when they send Justin Steele to the mound. He started just nine games last year for the Cubs going 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA.

The Brewers will counter with Brandon Woodruff. He had a very good 2.56 ERA last year but went just 9-10 for Milwaukee.

Woodruff pitched five times against the Cubs last year going 2-0 while the team went 4-1 in those starts.

