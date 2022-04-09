Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Brewers and Cubs play the second game of the series on Saturday after Friday's game was postponed.

The Cubs kicked off their season with a big 5-4 win on Thursday and were looking to make it two in a row on Friday, but the weather wouldn't cooperate.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A wintery mix in Chicago postponed the game, and it will now be played as part of a split doubleheader on May 30.

This series will now be three games, with the starters just sliding back a day. The Cubs will send lefty Justin Steele to the mound. Steele started last year as a reliever but became a starter when the Cubs traded several players.

Steele did a good job going 4-4 in nine starts with a 4.28 ERA. Chicago needs him to be a key piece of its rotation this year.

The Brewers will look to bounce back from the loss on Thursday, and they hope Brandon Woodruff will pitch them to a win.

Last year, Woodruff had an excellent 2.56 ERA but went just 9-10 overall. He is very familiar with the Cubs and has had a lot of success shutting down Chicago's offense and will look to do it again on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CUBS
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Stream

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Stream

By Evan Massey22 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Twins

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

Cal Baptist at Air Force Stream

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar22 minutes ago
Belinda Bencic
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy