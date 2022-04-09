Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Stream

The Brewers and Cubs play the second game of the series on Saturday after Friday's game was postponed.

The Cubs kicked off their season with a big 5-4 win on Thursday and were looking to make it two in a row on Friday, but the weather wouldn't cooperate.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

A wintery mix in Chicago postponed the game, and it will now be played as part of a split doubleheader on May 30.

This series will now be three games, with the starters just sliding back a day. The Cubs will send lefty Justin Steele to the mound. Steele started last year as a reliever but became a starter when the Cubs traded several players.

Steele did a good job going 4-4 in nine starts with a 4.28 ERA. Chicago needs him to be a key piece of its rotation this year.

The Brewers will look to bounce back from the loss on Thursday, and they hope Brandon Woodruff will pitch them to a win.

Last year, Woodruff had an excellent 2.56 ERA but went just 9-10 overall. He is very familiar with the Cubs and has had a lot of success shutting down Chicago's offense and will look to do it again on Saturday.

