How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Chicago's first series of the season, it hosted the Milwaukee Brewers and the second game of the season of the game was postponed. That game is the first game of a doubleheader today at the Friendly Confines. That expected matchup is between lefty Ethan Small for the Brew Crew and righty Matthew Swarmer for the Cubbies. This is the start of a four-game set between these two NL Central rivals. Milwaukee holds a three-and-a-half game lead atop of the division over St. Louis.
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:
Game Date: May 30, 2022
Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
You can stream the Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Cubs played a quick two-game series against their crosstown rivals the White Sox. Both teams split the series with the Cubs losing a close one in 12 innings yesterday 5-4. The Brewers are just getting out of a four-game series with the Cardinals where both teams also split. The Brewers won the bookend games including Sunday where they dominated the Cardinals 8-0.
This evening matchup will feature Aaron Ashby for the Brewers. The lefty is 0-3 on the season but has a very good 2.91 ERA. Lefty Drew Smyly will go for the Cubs and he is 2-5 on the season with a 4.08 ERA. Who will strike first in this double-header? Let's play two!
Regional restrictions may apply.