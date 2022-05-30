How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Brewers start their four-game series with a doubleheader.

In Chicago's first series of the season, it hosted the Milwaukee Brewers and the second game of the season of the game was postponed. That game is the first game of a doubleheader today at the Friendly Confines. That expected matchup is between lefty Ethan Small for the Brew Crew and righty Matthew Swarmer for the Cubbies. This is the start of a four-game set between these two NL Central rivals. Milwaukee holds a three-and-a-half game lead atop of the division over St. Louis. 

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs played a quick two-game series against their crosstown rivals the White Sox. Both teams split the series with the Cubs losing a close one in 12 innings yesterday 5-4. The Brewers are just getting out of a four-game series with the Cardinals where both teams also split. The Brewers won the bookend games including Sunday where they dominated the Cardinals 8-0. 

This evening matchup will feature Aaron Ashby for the Brewers. The lefty is 0-3 on the season but has a very good 2.91 ERA. Lefty Drew Smyly will go for the Cubs and he is 2-5 on the season with a 4.08 ERA. Who will strike first in this double-header? Let's play two! 

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
