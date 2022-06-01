How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

The Cubs look to earn a series split with the Brewers in the finale of their four-game set on Wednesday.

The Cubs continue their long week on Wednesday looking to win their second straight game against the Brewers. The Cubs are in the middle of playing nine games in seven days as they had to make up two games missed from the lockout to begin the season.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

It didn't start well as they lost both games of a doubleheader on Monday, but on Tuesday, they were able to bounce back and get a big come-from-behind win against the Brewers.

They trailed 6-3 but scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and then got a Patrick Wisdom home run in the bottom of the eighth to get the game-winner.

Wednesday, they will look to earn a series split when they send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. Hendricks has struggled this year going just 2-5 with a 5.20 ERA.

The Brewers will counter with Jason Alexander who will be making his major league debut. Alexander will be the second Brewers pitcher making their debut during this series.

