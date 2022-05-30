How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers and Cubs open a Memorial Day day-night doubleheader with a pair of pitchers making their big-league debuts

The Brewers (30-18) salvaged a split of a four-game series in St. Louis and now go to Chicago to face the Cubs (19-27) in a four-game series. The teams will open with an afternoon game at Wrigley Field on Monday.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee blanked the Cardinals 8-0 on Sunday to open its lead in the NL Central back to three and a half games. The Cubs, meanwhile, lost to the White Sox on the South Side 5-4 and now trail the Brewers by 10 games.

The teams have split their first six meetings this season. Chicago took two of three from Milwaukee at Wrigley to open the season and the Brewers won a three-game set at home on April 29-May 1.

The doubleheader will force both teams to bring up prospects to start the first game. 

The Brewers will bring up left-hander Ethan Small from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate. The 25-year-old was the 28th overall pick in the 2019 June Amateur Draft from Mississippi State and has been outstanding this season with a 3-1 record in eight starts with a 1.88 ERA and 1.122 WHIP in 38.1 innings. Small has struck out 49 batters.

He last pitched on Tuesday, working six innings in a no-decision at Toledo. He allowed a run on five hits with three strikeouts.

Matt Swarmer, a 28-year-old right-hander, will debut for the Cubs. Chicago selected him in the 19th round in 2016 out of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and he's thrown more than 500 minor-league innings. He's made nine appearances, five starts, for Triple-A Iowa this season and has a 2.08 ERA and 0.949 WHIP in 39 innings.

In his last start on May 21, Swarmer took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings against Columbus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
