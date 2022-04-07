Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Brewers head to rival Chicago on Thursday for the first of a four-game series to open up their 2022 season.

Opening Day for baseball is finally here as the Brewers and Cubs kick off their seasons with some National League action.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The season gets underway on Thursday, with the Brewers and Cubs playing their first game.

The Brewers come into the season looking to win their second straight NL Central title after finishing the 2021 season 95-67. 

Thursday, they send Corbin Burnes to the mound and he will look to continue his dominance against the rival Cubs. Chicago will counter with its ace Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks was one of the league leaders in wins last year despite having an uncharacteristically high ERA of 4.77.

Hendricks will look to be better this year as he leads a staff that has a lot to prove after struggling last year.

The Cubs are in rebuilding mode but made some big signings in the offseason and hope that this year can start a quick turnaround as they try and compete in a weak NL Central.

Opening Day is one of the biggest days in baseball, and a day game in Wrigley Field should be a great atmosphere to kick off the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
tiger-woods
SI Guide

Tiger’s Return Headlines Day One at The Masters

By Kevin Sweeney36 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy