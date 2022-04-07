The Brewers head to rival Chicago on Thursday for the first of a four-game series to open up their 2022 season.

Opening Day for baseball is finally here as the Brewers and Cubs kick off their seasons with some National League action.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The season gets underway on Thursday, with the Brewers and Cubs playing their first game.

The Brewers come into the season looking to win their second straight NL Central title after finishing the 2021 season 95-67.

Thursday, they send Corbin Burnes to the mound and he will look to continue his dominance against the rival Cubs. Chicago will counter with its ace Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks was one of the league leaders in wins last year despite having an uncharacteristically high ERA of 4.77.

Hendricks will look to be better this year as he leads a staff that has a lot to prove after struggling last year.

The Cubs are in rebuilding mode but made some big signings in the offseason and hope that this year can start a quick turnaround as they try and compete in a weak NL Central.

Opening Day is one of the biggest days in baseball, and a day game in Wrigley Field should be a great atmosphere to kick off the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.