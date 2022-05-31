Brewers vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers go for their fourth straight win on Tuesday when they take on the rival Cubs in the third game of their four-game series.

The Brewers started their series off against the Cubs with a bang on Monday when they swept a doubleheader.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

They won a back and forth game in the afternoon 7-6 and then shut down the Cubs offense to get a 3-1 win in the nightcap.

The two wins have now pushed their winning streak to three and has them sitting comfortably on top of the NL Central.

Wednesday, they will look to clinch the series win against the Cubs when they send Eric Lauer to the mound. Lauer has been excellent this year, going 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

The Cubs will counter with Justin Steele. Steele has been good at times this year, but his last start was a disaster. He gave up seven runs in two innings as the Cubs lost to the Reds 20-5 on Thursday.

Chicago will need him to be much better as it tries to snap a three-game losing streak. It has been a tough year for the Cubs so far at home, but they will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday and take down the rival Brewers.

