Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets return home after a lengthy west coast road trip to face the struggling Brewers.

After an uneven west coast trip ended with a series win over the Angels, the NL East-leading Mets begin a three-game series with the Brewers at Citi Field on Tuesday night in New York.

The Mets will send starter Chris Bassitt to the mound in the first game of a lengthy home stand, while Milwaukee matches with Adrian Houser. Due to a recent eight-game losing streak, the Brewers are in second place in the NL Central, trailing the Cardinals by only half a game.

How to Watch Brewers at Mets Today

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream Brewers at Mets on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York ended a long west coast trip on a winning note thanks to home runs from Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis in a 4-1 victory over the Angels in Anaheim. Along with power at the plate, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker struck out ten batters in six innings to get the win. It was also a three-hit day for Mets' second baseman Jeff McNeil, as the Mets won the rubber match of the three-game series over Los Angeles.

As for the Brewers, Milwaukee ended its eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Nationals on Sunday. Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs in the win.

After a day off on Monday, the Mets and Brewers will play three games at Citi Field, starting with Tuesday’s series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Brewers at Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Marlins vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with center fielder Luis Robert (88) after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Tigers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

York United FC at Atlético Ottawa stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso16 minutes ago
Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola
SI Guide

USMNT Heads to El Salvador for World Cup Tune-up in Concacaf Nations League

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Poland vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy