Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mets return home after a lengthy west coast road trip to face the struggling Brewers.

After an uneven west coast trip ended with a series win over the Angels, the NL East-leading Mets begin a three-game series with the Brewers at Citi Field on Tuesday night in New York.

The Mets will send starter Chris Bassitt to the mound in the first game of a lengthy home stand, while Milwaukee matches with Adrian Houser. Due to a recent eight-game losing streak, the Brewers are in second place in the NL Central, trailing the Cardinals by only half a game.

How to Watch Brewers at Mets Today

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

New York ended a long west coast trip on a winning note thanks to home runs from Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis in a 4-1 victory over the Angels in Anaheim. Along with power at the plate, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker struck out ten batters in six innings to get the win. It was also a three-hit day for Mets' second baseman Jeff McNeil, as the Mets won the rubber match of the three-game series over Los Angeles.

As for the Brewers, Milwaukee ended its eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Nationals on Sunday. Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs in the win.

After a day off on Monday, the Mets and Brewers will play three games at Citi Field, starting with Tuesday’s series opener.

