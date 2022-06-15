How to Watch Brewers at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers look to even their series with the Mets when they play the second of a three-game series in New York on Wednesday.

The Brewers' woes continued on Tuesday as they dropped their ninth game in the last 10.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Brewers had lost eight in a row but finally got a win on Sunday in their finale with the Nationals. They couldn't get a second win in a row, though, as they were blanked by the Mets on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series.

The slump has dropped them out of first place in the NL Central and now has them two-and-a-half games back of the Cardinals.

Wednesday, the Mets will look to continue the Brewers' struggles as they try and clinch a home series win.

The Mets will turn to David Peterson on the mound. Peterson has pitched well for New York this year and the Mets have won his last seven appearances.

Peterson came out of the bullpen in his last game on Friday as he pitched two-and-two-thirds inning giving just one run in a 7-3 win over the Angels.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
