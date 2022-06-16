Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Brewers and Mets play the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday in New York.

The Brewers were able to even the series with the Mets on Wednesday when they routed New York 10-2.

The win was their second in the last three games but their second in the previous 11 games as they just recently snapped an eight-game losing streak.

The 10 runs the Brewers put up on Wednesday were a welcome sight as they hadn't scored over six in any game during their slump.

The Mets, though, will look to silence their bats again as they try and take a series from the Brewers.

The Mets have been up and down since the start of June as they are just 7-6 during the month and have seen the Braves close to within four games in the NL East standings.

The Mets aren't playing horrible, but the Braves are on fire. New York needs wins as they try to hold off the charge from the defending World Series Champions.

