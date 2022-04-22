How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

The Brewers are set to hit the road to take on the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

With the 2022 MLB season moving along quickly, fans are getting their fill of baseball. However, no fan can ever get filled up enough. Keeping that in mind, there are plenty of great games to watch today and one of them will feature the Brewers traveling to Philadelphia to face off against the Phillies.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coming into tonight's game, the Brewers have gone 8-5 to open up the season. Milwaukee is coming off of a 4-2 win over the Pirates in its last outing. Taking the mound tonight will be Freddy Peralta, who has gone 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA so far this season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Phillies hold a 5-8 record so far this year. Philadelphia has the talent to be a very serious contender in the National League but things need to start coming together. Starting tonight for the Phillies will be Ranger Suárez, who comes in with a 1-0 record and a 5.87 ERA.

Needless to say, both of these pitchers give up runs and this could turn into a very entertaining high-scoring occasion. Fans are not going to want to miss out on the action. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

