How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

On Saturday evening in MLB action, the Brewers will hit the road to face off against the Phillies.

The 2022 MLB season continues forward on Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule. Fans will not have to look hard to find a good matchup to watch today. One of those games will feature the Brewers hitting the road to face off against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ahead of today's game, the Brewers have started the season off with an 8-6 record. Milwaukee has been widely expected to win the NL Central and are off to a solid start. Last time out, the Brewers ended up losing to the Phillies in game one of this series by a final score of 4-2.

Speaking of the Phillies, they are 6-8 at this point in the season. Philadelphia has the talent to be a World Series contender but needs to put everything together. After beating the Brewers in game one of the series, the Phillies will look to make a statement today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a show for the fans. Make sure to tune into this game to see who comes out with the big win.

