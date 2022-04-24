How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

The Brewers and Phillies head into the rubber match in the finale of their series on Sunday.

The Phillies won the first game 4-2 on a three-run eighth inning rally that ended the Brewers four-game winning streak. The Brewers were able to rebound with a 5-3 win.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV:

The Phillies scored the first three runs of the game and seemed in control until the fifth inning. Milwaukee scored four runs in the top of the frame and Philadelphia couldn't muster up any more offense the rest of the way.

Adrian Houser was able to get the win despite the rough start after settling down the next three innings.

This primetime game will be a good starting pitching matchup. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola, who will be looking to rebound from his last two games that resulted in losses after an opening win. The Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer, who has got off to a good start with a 3.48 ERA after having a good rebound 2021 season after an injury riddled 2020 season. Those first two starts were against the Pirates and Orioles.

