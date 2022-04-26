Brewers vs. Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers take on a familiar foe as NL Central rivals meet in Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, the Brewers (10-7) open a short three-game road trip in Pittsburgh against the Pirates (8-8), who were swept in Milwaukee in a three-game set last week.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates had an off-day Monday after taking three of four in Chicago from the Cubs over the weekend. Milwaukee lost at home Monday night to the Giants, 4-2, but has won six of its last eight.

Last week, the Brewers outscored the Bucs 15-5 in a three-game sweep in Milwaukee, continuing a string of dominant play against Pittsburgh. Last season, the Brewers were 14-5 against the Pirates en route to the NL Central Division title.

On Monday, Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes struck out 11 and allowed only two hits before leaving with two outs in the seventh with a 2-0 lead. San Francisco scored twice each in the eighth and ninth to win.

Brandon Woodruff takes the mound for Milwaukee on Tuesday. The two-time All-Star has a 4.30 ERA and 1.091 WHIP in 14.2 innings over his first three starts this season.

Pittsburgh will go with right-hander Mitch Keller. He's 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 1.692 WHIP in his first three starts this season, striking out 15 in 13 innings.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
