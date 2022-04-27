How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers are now 4-0 against the Pirates this season after a Tuesday victory. On Wednesday, the two MLB foes face off again.

Willy Adames drove in a career-high seven runs on Tuesday night to carry the Brewers (11-7) to their fourth consecutive win over the Pirates (8-9) this season. Milwaukee has won six straight against Pittsburgh dating back to last season.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

With the win and St. Louis' loss at home to the Mets, the Brewers have taken over the NL Central lead. Adames homered twice, including a three-run shot during Milwaukee's six-run uprising in the sixth inning that gave them back the lead. 

The Pirates had tied it in the fifth on an RBI double by Ben Gamel and a two-run single from Kevin Newman.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Wednesday. In four appearances and one start this season, he has a 3.18 ERA and 1.765 WHIP in 11.1 innings, fanning 13. Ashby worked 2.1 innings in relief Friday at Philadelphia, surrendering three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings in a 4-2 loss.

Pittsburgh has scheduled right-hander Bryse Wilson to start for the fourth time. He has a 6.35 ERA and 1.765 WHIP in 11.1 innings. He lasted just three innings against the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks.

April
27
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:30
PM/ET
