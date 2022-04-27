How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

The Brewers are now 4-0 against the Pirates this season after a Tuesday victory. On Wednesday, the two MLB foes face off again.

Willy Adames drove in a career-high seven runs on Tuesday night to carry the Brewers (11-7) to their fourth consecutive win over the Pirates (8-9) this season. Milwaukee has won six straight against Pittsburgh dating back to last season.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

With the win and St. Louis' loss at home to the Mets, the Brewers have taken over the NL Central lead. Adames homered twice, including a three-run shot during Milwaukee's six-run uprising in the sixth inning that gave them back the lead.

The Pirates had tied it in the fifth on an RBI double by Ben Gamel and a two-run single from Kevin Newman.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Wednesday. In four appearances and one start this season, he has a 3.18 ERA and 1.765 WHIP in 11.1 innings, fanning 13. Ashby worked 2.1 innings in relief Friday at Philadelphia, surrendering three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings in a 4-2 loss.

Pittsburgh has scheduled right-hander Bryse Wilson to start for the fourth time. He has a 6.35 ERA and 1.765 WHIP in 11.1 innings. He lasted just three innings against the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks.

