Brewers vs. Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brewers are battling for the top spot in the NL Central early in the season. They are 10-7 with a .588 win percentage, just behind a St. Louis team that is 9-6 with a .600 win percentage.
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates today:
Game Date: April 28, 2022
Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.
The Pirates are right behind Milwaukee in the Central with an 8-8 record and a .500 win percentage. However, out of all three of those teams mentioned, Pittsburgh is the only one coming off of a win.
The differential also speaks volumes. St. Louis is +16, Milwaukee is -4 and Pittsburgh is -28 in the difference between runs acquired and runs given up.
Freddy Peralta will take the mound of Milwaukee. He is 0-1 this season with a 7.50 ERA. He has totaled 12 innings over three appearances with 16 strikeouts. He will be equally matched with José Quintana on the other side. Quintana is 0-1 in 14 innings pitched and eight strikeouts. He also comes into this game with a 3.86 ERA.
The last time these two teams met last week, Milwaukee walked away with a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
Regional restrictions may apply.