Brewers vs. Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Freddy Peralta and the Brewers will try to sweep the Pirates again as they take on José Quintana today.

The Brewers are battling for the top spot in the NL Central early in the season. They are 10-7 with a .588 win percentage, just behind a St. Louis team that is 9-6 with a .600 win percentage.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Pirates are right behind Milwaukee in the Central with an 8-8 record and a .500 win percentage. However, out of all three of those teams mentioned, Pittsburgh is the only one coming off of a win.

The differential also speaks volumes. St. Louis is +16, Milwaukee is -4 and Pittsburgh is -28 in the difference between runs acquired and runs given up.

Freddy Peralta will take the mound of Milwaukee. He is 0-1 this season with a 7.50 ERA. He has totaled 12 innings over three appearances with 16 strikeouts. He will be equally matched with José Quintana on the other side. Quintana is 0-1 in 14 innings pitched and eight strikeouts. He also comes into this game with a 3.86 ERA.

The last time these two teams met last week, Milwaukee walked away with a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Regional restrictions may apply.

