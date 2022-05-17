The Mustangs look to add to their current seven-game streak with a win over the Waves today.

Cal Poly is on the road today at Pepperdine for a non-conference matchup. The Mustangs are currently 31-20 overall on the season and 17-7 in Big West play. Pepperdine is 22-24 overall and 10-14 in West Coast conference play.

How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Waves are currently on a two-game win streak after beating Loyola Marymount in the final two games of this past weekend's series. Game one brought a 7-2 win for the Waves while game two was also a five-run deficit with a 6-1 win.

The Mustangs will look to continue their win streak that currently sits at seven games. Most recently, Cal Poly swept Cal State Fullerton outscoring them 21-7 over those three games. Prior to that, the Mustangs beat Pepperdine in another non-conference game that resulted in a 16-4 victory.

With both teams prepping for their final conference series of the year, this should be a great game to work out the kinks in preparation for those series as well as their respective conference championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.