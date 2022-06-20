Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Brewers face off in Milwaukee on Monday in an important National League Central series.

With both team's sitting on records of 38-30, the Cardinals and Brewers meet on Monday in the first game of a four-game series. St. Louis currently holds the tiebreaker and first place.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis is coming off of a series against the Red Sox in which Boston took two out of three games at Fenway Park. The Cardinals have now lost three out of their last four games. In Sunday's finale against the Red Sox, the Cardinals lost 6-4. However, Juan Yepez notched three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is coming off of a three-game sweep of the Reds in Cincinnati and has now won four out its last five games. The Brewers and Cardinals are now vying for sole possession of the NL Central.

Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62 ERA) gets the nod for the Cardinals, while Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. Mikolas was amazing in his last outing, getting within one strike of a no-hitter. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Brewers

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the third period of game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso13 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18), right fielder Adam Engel (15), center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at White Sox

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy