How to Watch Cardinals at Brewers

The Cardinals and Brewers face off in Milwaukee on Monday in an important National League Central series.

With both team's sitting on records of 38-30, the Cardinals and Brewers meet on Monday in the first game of a four-game series. St. Louis currently holds the tiebreaker and first place.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

St. Louis is coming off of a series against the Red Sox in which Boston took two out of three games at Fenway Park. The Cardinals have now lost three out of their last four games. In Sunday's finale against the Red Sox, the Cardinals lost 6-4. However, Juan Yepez notched three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is coming off of a three-game sweep of the Reds in Cincinnati and has now won four out its last five games. The Brewers and Cardinals are now vying for sole possession of the NL Central.

Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62 ERA) gets the nod for the Cardinals, while Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. Mikolas was amazing in his last outing, getting within one strike of a no-hitter.

