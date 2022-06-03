How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

The Cardinals and Cubs battle Friday afternoon in the second game of their five-game series

The Cardinals and Cubs are going to get very familiar with each other over the weekend as they will play five times in four days.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Friday afternoon will be game two with the Cardinals looking to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Brewers with a win.

Friday the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound looking to get the win. Mikolas has been good this year for the Cardinals as he has a 2.67 ERA.

The Cardinals, though, have won just one of his last three starts and haven't given him much run support.

The Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman. Stroman has pitched much better in his last few starts. In his last outing, he went seven strong innings, giving up just three hits and no runs. He took a no-decision, though, as the Cubs blew a 1-0 lead in the ninth and would go on to lose 5-4 in 12 innings against the White Sox.

Friday, Chicago hopes he can be just as good as they try and get a big win against the rival Cardinals.

