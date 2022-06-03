Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Cubs battle Friday afternoon in the second game of their five-game series

The Cardinals and Cubs are going to get very familiar with each other over the weekend as they will play five times in four days.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Friday afternoon will be game two with the Cardinals looking to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Brewers with a win.

Friday the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound looking to get the win. Mikolas has been good this year for the Cardinals as he has a 2.67 ERA. 

The Cardinals, though, have won just one of his last three starts and haven't given him much run support.

The Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman. Stroman has pitched much better in his last few starts. In his last outing, he went seven strong innings, giving up just three hits and no runs. He took a no-decision, though, as the Cubs blew a 1-0 lead in the ninth and would go on to lose 5-4 in 12 innings against the White Sox.

Friday, Chicago hopes he can be just as good as they try and get a big win against the rival Cardinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas Tech vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Patrick Cantley
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Memorial Tournament: Second Round

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Grand Canyon vs Arkansas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Wake Forest Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Regional: UConn vs Wake Forest

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Baseball

Florida State vs UCLA stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Latvia vs. Andorra stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy