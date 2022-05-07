How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals go for their third straight win on Friday when they take on the Giants in the second game of a four-game series with San Francisco

The Cardinals got a home run from veteran catcher Yadier Molina on Thursday to help spur them to a 7-1 win over the Giants.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was Molina's first RBI of the year and it opened the scoring for a Cardinals team that has now won two in a row and four of their last five.

They have improved to 15-10 on the year and they are now just two and a half games back of the Brewers in the NL Central.

Friday they will go for their third straight win against a Giants team that has lost four straight games.

The Giants have not only lost four straight they have dropped six of their last seven and have now fallen to 14-11 on the year and have slipped behind the Rockies in the loaded NL West.

Friday they will turn to Alex Cobb to get them out of their funk. Cobb is 1-1 on the year with a 5.40 ERA. He lasted just 0.2 innings in his last start giving up five runs on four hits in a loss to the Nationals.

The Giants will need him to be better on Friday if they want to snap their four-game losing streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
