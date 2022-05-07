How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

The Cardinals go for their third straight win on Friday when they take on the Giants in the second game of a four-game series with San Francisco

The Cardinals got a home run from veteran catcher Yadier Molina on Thursday to help spur them to a 7-1 win over the Giants.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

It was Molina's first RBI of the year and it opened the scoring for a Cardinals team that has now won two in a row and four of their last five.

They have improved to 15-10 on the year and they are now just two and a half games back of the Brewers in the NL Central.

Friday they will go for their third straight win against a Giants team that has lost four straight games.

The Giants have not only lost four straight they have dropped six of their last seven and have now fallen to 14-11 on the year and have slipped behind the Rockies in the loaded NL West.

Friday they will turn to Alex Cobb to get them out of their funk. Cobb is 1-1 on the year with a 5.40 ERA. He lasted just 0.2 innings in his last start giving up five runs on four hits in a loss to the Nationals.

The Giants will need him to be better on Friday if they want to snap their four-game losing streak.

