How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to finish off a series win against the Giants on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

The Cardinals saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when they lost 13-7 to the Giants.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had beat San Francisco in the first two games, but they couldn't slow down the Giants offense on Saturday.

The Cardinals are now looking to avoid a split of the four-game series when they send Dakota Hudson to the mound.

Hudson is 0-1 on the year with a 4.50 ERA. He struggled in his first two starts of the year, before giving up no runs in his next two. He went six innings and gave up three runs in a loss to the Royals his last time out.

The Giants will counter with Jakob Junis. This will be his first start of the year and just his third appearance. Junis has pitched five innings in both his appearances, but hasn't pitched since April 27.

He has pitched well for the Giants this year and has yet to give up a run. They hope he can be just as good as a starter on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
