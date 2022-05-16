How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

These two are quickly becoming bitter rivals. If you recall last time the Cardinals played the Mets, there was a benches-clearing brawl after Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch way too far inside. It will be interesting to watch if any of that series in St. Louis back at the end of April translates to this series starting in Queens tonight.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Mets are the best team in the National League but the Cardinals are right on their heels. St. Louis absolutely dominated on Sunday Night Baseball. They beat San Francisco 15-6 in a game that wasn't even that close. Adam Wainwright pitched spectacularly as usual for the Cards and after scoring four in the first, they never looked back. It got so out of hand that Albert Pujols pitched the ninth. He gave up a three-run bomb but it was still fun to watch him pitch maxing out in the mid 50s.

On the Mets side, all of their games against the Mariners in their last series were decided by one run. After splitting the first two games, Seattle won the rubber match on Sunday 8-7. New York was down three in the ninth after coming back from an early 4-1 deficit. The Mets plated two and had the bases loaded with Pete Alonso at the plate with two outs. Diego Castillo came in and cleaned up the mess, earning the save by fanning Alonso. It was amazingly their first series loss of the season. They split a four-game set with the Braves at the beginning of May.

St. Louis looks to get off to a fast start starting Miles Mikolas. He has a 3-1 record and an impressive 1.49 ERA. Trevor Williams will be starting for the Mets. The Cardinals have the better righty on the mound on paper to start this game as Williams is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA.

