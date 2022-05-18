How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

The Cardinals look to win their second straight game when they visit the Mets in the third game of a four-game set with New York.

The Cardinals and Mets played a doubleheader on Tuesday after having their game on Monday postponed due to weather.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Mets struck first by getting a 3-1 win but Tyler O'Neill shrugged off six strikeouts on the day to get a game-winning single in the top of the ninth of the second game to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win.

O'Neill had a doubleheader record of six strikeouts but made up for it with the single and RBI in the ninth for the win.

Wednesday, the Cardinals will look to build on that as they try and get their second straight win and fourth in the last five games.

The Mets, though, will be looking to bounce back and get a win on Wednesday and with it, a one-game advantage in their four-game series with St. Louis.

The Mets will send Max Scherzer to the mound in the third game as he looks to win his fifth game of the year.

Scherzer has been great in his first year with the Mets going 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA. He is also tied for fifth in the MLB with 55 strikeouts on the year.

