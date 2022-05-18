How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to win their second straight game when they visit the Mets in the third game of a four-game set with New York.

The Cardinals and Mets played a doubleheader on Tuesday after having their game on Monday postponed due to weather.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets struck first by getting a 3-1 win but Tyler O'Neill shrugged off six strikeouts on the day to get a game-winning single in the top of the ninth of the second game to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win.

O'Neill had a doubleheader record of six strikeouts but made up for it with the single and RBI in the ninth for the win.

Wednesday, the Cardinals will look to build on that as they try and get their second straight win and fourth in the last five games.

The Mets, though, will be looking to bounce back and get a win on Wednesday and with it, a one-game advantage in their four-game series with St. Louis.

The Mets will send Max Scherzer to the mound in the third game as he looks to win his fifth game of the year.

Scherzer has been great in his first year with the Mets going 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA. He is also tied for fifth in the MLB with 55 strikeouts on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18291347
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18290743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

By Adam Childsjust now
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_16410785
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy