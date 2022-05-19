How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

The Cardinals look to salvage a split with the Mets when they play the finale of a four-game set in New York on Thursday.

The Cardinals failed to win their second straight game on Wednesday when they lost to the Mets 11-4.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The loss came after they won the nightcap of a doubleheader on Tuesday when Tyler O'Neill got a game-winning single in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals are now just trying to split the four-game series with the Mets when they send Dakota Hudson to the mound.

Hudson has been solid this year, going 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA. He has been a bit shaky with his control, though, as he has walked 17 batters in just 35.1 innings pitched.

The Mets will go with Chris Bassitt as they look to take three of four from the visiting Cardinals.

Bassitt has been really good this year, going 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA. In his first year with the Mets he has been a bright spot after they lost Jacob DeGrom to injury to start the year.

Thursday, the Mets hope they can get another great start from him in the last game of their homestand before heading out to Colorado and San Francisco for six games.

