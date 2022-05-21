How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals go for their second straight win against the Pirates on Saturday evening in Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday when they beat the Pirates 5-3 in the series opener.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adam Wainwright went seven innings, giving up just one run to get his fifth win of the year. 

The Cardinals broke the game open with four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-0 lead and then held off the Pirates' rally to get the win.

Saturday, they will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound for his first MLB appearance and looking to get a second straight win and a series victory against the rival Pirates.

Pittsburgh will counter with Jose Quintana on the bump. Quintana has been really good for the Pirates this year, going 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

The Pirates have won his last three starts and four of the last five. Saturday, they will look to do it again and even their series with the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has won just once in the last four games and is looking to turn things around with a big home win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York City FC defender Thiago Martins (5) hugs D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) after their game at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
USATSI_18314633
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

By Adam Childs13 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) reacts with the officials after the match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18315448
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18277832
MLS

How to Watch Revolution at FC Cincinnati

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
imago1012006463h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Strasbourg in Canada

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy