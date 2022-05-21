How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

The Cardinals go for their second straight win against the Pirates on Saturday evening in Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday when they beat the Pirates 5-3 in the series opener.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Adam Wainwright went seven innings, giving up just one run to get his fifth win of the year.

The Cardinals broke the game open with four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-0 lead and then held off the Pirates' rally to get the win.

Saturday, they will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound for his first MLB appearance and looking to get a second straight win and a series victory against the rival Pirates.

Pittsburgh will counter with Jose Quintana on the bump. Quintana has been really good for the Pirates this year, going 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

The Pirates have won his last three starts and four of the last five. Saturday, they will look to do it again and even their series with the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has won just once in the last four games and is looking to turn things around with a big home win.

